Banca Transilvania Posts RON3.9B Consolidated Net Profit In Jan-Sep 2024

Banca Transilvania Posts RON3.9B Consolidated Net Profit In Jan-Sep 2024. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania, posted RON3.9 billion consolidated net profit in January-September, an increase of 70% on the year-ago period, while operating income was 29% higher at RON7.22 billion, as a result of organic growth and acquisitions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]