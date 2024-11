TeraPlast Group Inaugurates The Opal Stretch Film Factory In Saratel Industrial Park

TeraPlast Group Inaugurates The Opal Stretch Film Factory In Saratel Industrial Park. TeraPlast Group has inaugurated this week its new Opal stretch film factory located in the Saratel Industrial Park following a total investment of EUR18.5 million, of which EUR5.3 million represents state aid. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]