Electrica Gets Shareholder Approval For Up To EUR500M Bond Issue And RON3.1B Syndicated Loan. Electricity supplier and distributor Electrica (stock symbol: EL) on Nov 8 received the approval of shareholders for several projects, including a bond issue and a syndicated loan, with the aim of implementing development measures. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]