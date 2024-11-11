Liberal presidential candidate Nicolae Ciuca trusts party will bring him to the second round

Liberal presidential candidate Nicolae Ciuca trusts party will bring him to the second round. Nicolae Ciuca, the leader of Romania's National Liberal Party (PNL) and a candidate in the upcoming presidential elections, expressed confidence on November 10 that he will advance to the second round of voting, citing the organizational strength and voter support for PNL, Romania's largest (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]