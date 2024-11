IKEA reportedly plans to open a store in Cluj

IKEA reportedly plans to open a store in Cluj. Swedish furniture retailer IKEA plans to open its first store in Cluj, and according to the information reported by Actual de Cluj, the new unit would be located in the RIVUS retail complex - a project that is being developed on the site of the former Carbochim industrial platform by the Iulius (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]