Romania's leading bank Transilvania reports 70% stronger earnings in Jan-Sep
Nov 11, 2024
Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), the largest financial group by assets in Romania, reported a net profit of RON 3.9 bln (EUR 780 mln) in the first nine months of this year, up 70% y/y. The group took over the local subsidiary of the Hungarian bank OTP Bank in July this year. The group's market (…)
