Romanian construction sector expects growth, but labour and finance challenges persist

Romanian construction sector expects growth, but labour and finance challenges persist. A study by IBC Focus reveals that 60% of Romania's largest construction firms expect higher turnover in 2024, while 20% foresee stagnation and another 20% anticipate revenue declines. Official data show that the construction works volume dropped by 2.5% y/y in January-August, driven by a 23% (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]