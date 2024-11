Romania's public debt-to-GDP ratio up 3.9pp ytd to 52.7% at end-Aug

Romania's public debt-to-GDP ratio up 3.9pp ytd to 52.7% at end-Aug. Romania's public debt rose by over RON 10 bln (EUR 2 bln) in August to reach RON 887 bln (EUR 178.2 bln) at the end of the month. The debt-to-GDP ratio calculated under ESA methodology, namely based on the latest available 12-month GDP, reached 52.7%, up from 50.0% one month earlier and 48.8% at (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]