November 11, 2024

Romania’s Govt. resists ruling on illegal surcharges obtained by power generators in court
Nov 11, 2024

Romania’s Govt. resists ruling on illegal surcharges obtained by power generators in court .

Romania’s government will return the surcharges illegally collected only to the energy producers who challenged in court the relevant provisions, the Ministry of Energy said after a Constitutional Court invalidated some parts of the system of surcharges and compensations enforced in 2022 to keep (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
Inter Computer Romania achieved its annual targets in Q3 and anticipates a promising year-end Inter Computer Romania, part of the Hungarian Inter Computer Group (IC Group), one of the largest IBM Platinum partners in Central and Eastern Europe, announces that it has met all of its 2024 targets by the end of Q3, driven by IT architecture and infrastructure projects using IBM Power (…)

Bucharest celebrates National Day with military parade on December 1 Bucharest will host the annual National Day parade on December 1, with both Romanian troops and foreign soldiers from NATO-allied countries stationed in the country participating in the event, the Ministry of Defense announced. As in previous years, the parade will be held at Bucharest’s Arch (…)

Carbochim Switches to RON385,000 Losses in 9M 2024 after RON117M Net Profit in 9M 2023 Carbochim Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s largest producer of professional abrasives, in the first nine months of 2024 posted RON376,664 losses after RON117 million net profit in the year-earlier period.

Ambulance Maker Deltamed Exports 50% of Production, Seeks New Opportunities in Europe, Middle East, South-East Asia Romanian ambulance and special vehicle producer Deltamed currently exports around half of local production and wants to reach new opportunities in Europe, the Middle East and South-East Asia, explained Viorel Toadere, the company’s commercial manager.

Romanian PM denies rumours about Russia's attempts to influence internal elections Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu denied rumours about the involvement of Russia in the electoral process in Romania. The farms of trolls, also rumoured as working for some candidates, were closed down, and everything is running smoothly now – assured the PM, who leads in all electoral polls and (…)

Textile Company Techtex Enters Agreement with Creditors Techtex SRL, a company specializing in technical textile production, part of Taparo group, has entered an agreement with creditors.

Romanian video game industry turnover declines 6.6% y/y to EUR 317 mln in 2023 Romania's video game development industry saw a turnover decline of 6.6% year-on-year to EUR 317 million in 2023, according to the Romanian Game Developers Association (RGDA). Despite the drop, the sector's turnover is still nearly triple that of a decade ago. Globally, the gaming industry is (…)

 


