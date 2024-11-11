Romania’s Govt. resists ruling on illegal surcharges obtained by power generators in court

Romania’s Govt. resists ruling on illegal surcharges obtained by power generators in court . Romania’s government will return the surcharges illegally collected only to the energy producers who challenged in court the relevant provisions, the Ministry of Energy said after a Constitutional Court invalidated some parts of the system of surcharges and compensations enforced in 2022 to keep (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]