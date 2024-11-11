|
Santierul Naval Orsova Rakes In 41% Higher Profit in Jan-Sept 2024
Nov 11, 2024
Santierul Naval Orsova Rakes In 41% Higher Profit in Jan-Sept 2024.
Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova posted RON5.6 million net profit in the first nine months of 2024, up 41% from the year-earlier period.
