Santierul Naval Orsova Rakes In 41% Higher Profit in Jan-Sept 2024. Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova posted RON5.6 million net profit in the first nine months of 2024, up 41% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]