OMV Petrom Signs EPCC Contract to Start Building Isalnita Photovoltaic Park. OMV Petrom, Romania’s main oil and gas producer, has signed an EPCC-type contract to start the construction of the photovoltaic park of Isalnita, Dolj, which will have an annual production of 130 GWh and installed capacity of around 89 MWp. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]