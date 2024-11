One United Properties 9M 2024 Consolidated Turnover Down 10% to RON1B, Net Profit Falls 13% To RON298M

One United Properties 9M 2024 Consolidated Turnover Down 10% to RON1B, Net Profit Falls 13% To RON298M. Real estate developer One United Properties registered RON1 billion turnover in the first nine months of 2024, down 10% from the year-earlier period, and a RON298.6 million net profit, 13% lower. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]