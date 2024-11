Freight Carrier Nicolaus Com Invests EUR6M in Sibiu Four-Star Boutique Hotel

Sibiu-based Nicolaus Com, one of the most dynamic freight carriers locally, founded in 1996 by Bogdan Nicolae, will open a four-star boutique hotel, with a spa center and 32 rooms, next year, an investment put at EUR6 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]