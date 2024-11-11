Cluj-Napoca airport implements EUR 5 tax for each passenger to fund development

Cluj-Napoca airport implements EUR 5 tax for each passenger to fund development. The “Avram Iancu” airport in Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s second busiest airport, recently started imposing an EUR 5 tax for each departing passenger. This measure is intended to financially support the airport's investments and development projects, as part of its long-term strategy, according to the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]