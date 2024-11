GARBE Industrial Real Estate Expands In Romania, Appoints Andrei Jerca As Country Head

GARBE Industrial Real Estate Expands In Romania, Appoints Andrei Jerca As Country Head. GARBE Industrial Real Estate GmbH, one of the leading providers and managers of logistics, light industrial and technology real estate in Germany and Europe, has established a new company in Romania.