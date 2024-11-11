EY Holiday Shopping Survey: Global Cost Of Living Crisis Drives Shoppers To Seek Out More Bargains

EY Holiday Shopping Survey: Global Cost Of Living Crisis Drives Shoppers To Seek Out More Bargains. Consumers’ continued passion for seasonal sales is being fueled by the global cost of living crisis, driving shoppers to seek out more bargains as they try to make their disposable income stretch further, according to the latest EY Holiday Shopping Survey. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]