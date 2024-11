Electromagnetica's Turnover Plunges Over 50% In January-September 2024

Electromagnetica's Turnover Plunges Over 50% In January-September 2024. Electricity and electrical equipment producer Electromagnetica (stock symbol: ELMA) recorded a turnover of RON152.8 million in the January-September 2024 period, down 50.5% compared with the same period of 2023, the company announced in its quarterly financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock