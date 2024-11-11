Lead singer of British rock band Jethro Tull promotes stray cat shelter in Romania's Oradea

Ian Anderson, lead singer of the British rock band Jethro Tull, is one of the promoters and backers upholding a stray cat shelter in Oradea, Western Romania. Tull filmed a video of himself asking people to support the efforts of an association in Oradea that cares for animals, as reported by