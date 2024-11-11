First train bought by Romania in the last two decades close to being operational
Nov 11, 2024
First train bought by Romania in the last two decades close to being operational.
The Coradia Stream train, the first set purchased by Romania in the last 20 years, has begun testing and is set to start operating with passengers on November 20, according to the Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF). The train departed from Bucharest for its first non-passenger test run to (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]