Pillow And Duvet Maker Meltem Textil Builds New FactoryMeltem Textil, a company based in Mizil, Prahova County, and held by Mustafa Murat Iplikci and Mehmet Iplikci, has signed the contract via the Just Transition scheme and got the permits to start construction of a new pillow and duvet factory, a EUR7 million investment, its officials said.
Simtel Team Sees Revenue And Profit Shrink In Jan-SepSimtel Team (SMTL.RO), an engineering and technology group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and a national leader in renewable energy, posted RON172.3 million consolidated operating revenue in the first nine months of 2024, down 19% compared with the year-ago period.
Electromagnetica Calls Shareholders To Vote On Share Repurchase ProgramThe Board of Directors of electricity and electrical equipment producer Electromagnetica (stock symbol: ELMA) has called its shareholders for a meeting on December 19 to vote on approving a program for the repurchase of maximum 60 million own shares, with a nominal value of RON0.1 per share.