OmniaGusti Taps Into HoReCa Segment, Eyes 40% Higher Turnover In 2024. OmniaGusti, one of Romania's largest suppliers on the confectionery raw materials market, is entering the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) segment and expects an increase of over 40% in its 2024 turnover. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]