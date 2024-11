Argus Reports RON155.7M Revenue For January-September 2024 Period, Up 15.6% YoY

Argus Reports RON155.7M Revenue For January-September 2024 Period, Up 15.6% YoY. Vegetable oil producer Argus Constanta (UARG.RO) reported operating revenue of RON155.7 million for the first nine months of 2024, up 15.6% year-over-year, and operating expenses of RON170.2 million, down 15.9% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]