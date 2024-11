Grup Serban Holding Calls Shareholders For December 16 To Vote On EUR73M Loan From BRD-SocGen

Grup Serban Holding Calls Shareholders For December 16 To Vote On EUR73M Loan From BRD-SocGen. Entrepreneurial company Grup Serban Holding (GSH.RO), which operates in agriculture, has called shareholders for an extraordinary general meeting on December 16, when they are asked to vote, among others, on getting an EUR73 million loan from BRD-Groupe Société Générale (BRD.RO). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]