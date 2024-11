Five-Star Radisson Blu In Cluj-Napoca Set To Open New Wing In Second Half Of 2025



Five-star Radisson Blu Hotel in Cluj-Napoca, developed by Winners Park Invest and opened in the summer of 2022, operated at 58% occupancy in September and October 2024 and budgeted EUR7.7 million revenue for the entire year.