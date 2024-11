Carbochim Switches to RON385,000 Losses in 9M 2024 after RON117M Net Profit in 9M 2023

Carbochim Switches to RON385,000 Losses in 9M 2024 after RON117M Net Profit in 9M 2023. Carbochim Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s largest producer of professional abrasives, in the first nine months of 2024 posted RON376,664 losses after RON117 million net profit in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]