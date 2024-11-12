Ambulance Maker Deltamed Exports 50% of Production, Seeks New Opportunities in Europe, Middle East, South-East Asia

Romanian ambulance and special vehicle producer Deltamed currently exports around half of local production and wants to reach new opportunities in Europe, the Middle East and South-East Asia, explained Viorel Toadere, the company's commercial manager. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]