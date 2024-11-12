Romanian video game industry turnover declines 6.6% y/y to EUR 317 mln in 2023

Romanian video game industry turnover declines 6.6% y/y to EUR 317 mln in 2023. Romania's video game development industry saw a turnover decline of 6.6% year-on-year to EUR 317 million in 2023, according to the Romanian Game Developers Association (RGDA). Despite the drop, the sector's turnover is still nearly triple that of a decade ago. Globally, the gaming industry is (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]