Romanian video game industry turnover declines 6.6% y/y to EUR 317 mln in 2023
Nov 12, 2024
Romanian video game industry turnover declines 6.6% y/y to EUR 317 mln in 2023.
Romania's video game development industry saw a turnover decline of 6.6% year-on-year to EUR 317 million in 2023, according to the Romanian Game Developers Association (RGDA). Despite the drop, the sector's turnover is still nearly triple that of a decade ago. Globally, the gaming industry is (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]