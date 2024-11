Romania's Romgaz puts new well in use at its largest onshore gas field



Romania's Romgaz puts new well in use at its largest onshore gas field.

Romania's natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) has put in use a new well (Damianca 55) at Caragele – the largest onshore natural gas field in the country that it operates, minister of energy Sebastian Burduja announced on November 11, according to Economica.net. "As long as we have natural (…)