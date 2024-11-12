 
November 12, 2024

Romanian energy minister argues surcharge on energy producers was in line with European practice
Romania has not done anything special compared to other European states, minister of energy Sebastian Burduja argued, speaking of the surcharge levied on electricity generators since 2022, which was recently declared in breach of the law by the Constitutional Court. The government should not (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Pillow And Duvet Maker Meltem Textil Builds New Factory Meltem Textil, a company based in Mizil, Prahova County, and held by Mustafa Murat Iplikci and Mehmet Iplikci, has signed the contract via the Just Transition scheme and got the permits to start construction of a new pillow and duvet factory, a EUR7 million investment, its officials said.

Simtel Team Sees Revenue And Profit Shrink In Jan-Sep Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), an engineering and technology group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and a national leader in renewable energy, posted RON172.3 million consolidated operating revenue in the first nine months of 2024, down 19% compared with the year-ago period.

Top 10 Bucharest Stock Exchange Brokers Handle RON1.7B Worth of Deals In October 2024 The top 10 brokers present at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, listed depending on the value of deals handled and market share, intermediated operations worth RON1.68 billion in October 2024, accounting for 90.83% of the total deals brokered throughout the month, in the amount of almost RON1.9 (…)

Banca Transilvania To Buy Back Up To 2 Million Shares By End Of 2024 Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania, on Tuesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that on November 11, its Board of Directors approved buyback of up to 2 million of BT shares out of the 6.5 million approved for repurchase by shareholders.

Inter Computer Romania Achieves 2024's EUR3M Revenue Target In Nine Months Inter Computer Romania, part of Hungary's Inter Computer Group (IC Group), posted EUR3 million revenue in the first nine months of 2024, achieving its full-year target as early as in the third quarter.

Electromagnetica Calls Shareholders To Vote On Share Repurchase Program The Board of Directors of electricity and electrical equipment producer Electromagnetica (stock symbol: ELMA) has called its shareholders for a meeting on December 19 to vote on approving a program for the repurchase of maximum 60 million own shares, with a nominal value of RON0.1 per share.

Transilvania Broker de Asigurare's 9-Month Net Profit Plunges 65% YoY To RON2.2M Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (stock symbol: TBK), one of the largest insurance brokers in Romania, recorded a net profit of RON2.2 million for the first nine months of 2024, down 65% compared to the same period of 2023, as per the company's quarterly financial report sent to the Bucharest (…)

 


