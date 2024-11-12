Romania's central bank revises inflation forecast and puts further rate cuts on hold

Romania's central bank revises inflation forecast and puts further rate cuts on hold. The National Bank of Romania (BNR) revised upward the inflation projection under the updated Inflation Report to 4.9% at the end of 2024 from 4.0% and to 3.5% at the end of 2025 from 3.4% – adding that this trajectory doesn't include the effects of the fiscal and budgetary correction that the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]