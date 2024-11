Mecanica Ceahlau Losses Widen To RON4.4M in 9M 2024

Piatra-Neamt-based farming machinery producer Mecanica Ceahlau ended the first nine months of 2024 with a RON4.4 million loss, almost triple the RON1.5 million loss registered on September 30, 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]