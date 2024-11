Turism Felix 9M 2024 Profit Plummets 82% To RON1.7M

Turism Felix 9M 2024 Profit Plummets 82% To RON1.7M. Turism Felix, which manages five hotels in Baile Felix resort of Bihor county, reported RON1.66 million profit for January-September 2024 period, down 82% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]