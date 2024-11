International Workplace Group opens 1,200 sqm Regus center in Ia?i

International Workplace Group opens 1,200 sqm Regus center in Ia?i. Hybrid work solutions provider International Workplace Group (IWG) announced the opening of a new Regus center in Ia?i. According to the company, demand for space in IWG locations has grown significantly in Romania as employees increasingly adopt hybrid working. The new Regus center spans a (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]