Cristina Nu??, a strategic leader in the financial sector, joins Goldbach Group as CFO

Cristina Nu??, a strategic leader in the financial sector, joins Goldbach Group as CFO. Goldbach Grup, a holding that brings together companies with over 13 years of experience in the development and implementation of complex projects in areas such as urban development, real estate, construction, architecture, renewable energy and consulting in the field of European funds, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]