Bucharest’s 24-hour veterinary hospital Pet Stuff joins LuxVet Group

Bucharest’s 24-hour veterinary hospital Pet Stuff joins LuxVet Group. LuxVet, one of the largest platforms integrating veterinary facilities in Central and Eastern Europe, said it continues to strengthen its position in the Romanian market as Pet Stuff, a 24-hour veterinary hospital in Bucharest, has just joined the group. The Pet Stuff Veterinary Hospital is (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]