Bot farms present in Romania but do not pose threat, Intelligence Service says
Nov 12, 2024
Romania’s internal intelligence service SRI has confirmed the presence of troll farms, bots, and fake accounts in the country, but states that the phenomenon does not pose a threat to national security. The statement comes after a presidential candidate was accused of running such networks to (…)
