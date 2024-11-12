Insolvent Meat Processor Angst To Put Up For Sale Several Stores In Bucharest And Ilfov



Insolvent Meat Processor Angst To Put Up For Sale Several Stores In Bucharest And Ilfov.

Meat processor Angst Ro SRL, which went insolvent in March 2024, will put up for sale five retail spaces from Bucharest and Ilfov, worth a total EUR3.6 million, according to Infinexa Restructuring, a company which, together with Prime Insolv Practice SPRL, is part of a consortium designated (…)