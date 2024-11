Polish Group Buys Pet Stuff, One Of Bucharest’s Largest Veterinary Hospitals

Polish Group Buys Pet Stuff, One Of Bucharest’s Largest Veterinary Hospitals. Poland’s LuxVet Group, which operates on the market of veterinary clinics and hospitals in Central and Eastern Europe, has bought Pet Stuff, is one of the largest veterinary hospitals in Bucharest and Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]