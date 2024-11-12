Nuclearelectrica And Framatome Team Up For Production Of Medical Isotope Lutetium-177 In Romania, Used In Fight Against Cancer



Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN) and Framatome have announced the signing of a Collaboration Agreement for the production of the medical isotope Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) at the Cernavod? nuclear power plant in Romania. Lutetium-177 is used for a range of vital cancer (…)