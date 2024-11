IMMO GURU To List Its Shares At Bucharest Stock Exchange On Nov 14

IMMO GURU To List Its Shares At Bucharest Stock Exchange On Nov 14. The Bucharest Stock Exchange has announced on Nov 12 the official opening of the trading session for the listing of the shares of IMMO GURU, a company that operates in the field of leasing own real estate property, both in the short term and in the long term. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]