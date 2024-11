Banca Transilvania To Buy Back Up To 2 Million Shares By End Of 2024

Banca Transilvania To Buy Back Up To 2 Million Shares By End Of 2024. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania, on Tuesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that on November 11, its Board of Directors approved buyback of up to 2 million of BT shares out of the 6.5 million approved for repurchase by shareholders. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]