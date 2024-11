Electromagnetica Calls Shareholders To Vote On Share Repurchase Program

Electromagnetica Calls Shareholders To Vote On Share Repurchase Program. The Board of Directors of electricity and electrical equipment producer Electromagnetica (stock symbol: ELMA) has called its shareholders for a meeting on December 19 to vote on approving a program for the repurchase of maximum 60 million own shares, with a nominal value of RON0.1 per share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]