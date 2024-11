Pillow And Duvet Maker Meltem Textil Builds New Factory

Pillow And Duvet Maker Meltem Textil Builds New Factory. Meltem Textil, a company based in Mizil, Prahova County, and held by Mustafa Murat Iplikci and Mehmet Iplikci, has signed the contract via the Just Transition scheme and got the permits to start construction of a new pillow and duvet factory, a EUR7 million investment, its officials said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]