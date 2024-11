Austria reportedly ready to lift veto on Schengen expansion

Austria reportedly ready to lift veto on Schengen expansion. Austria is expected to lift its veto on Schengen expansion by spring 2025, Kurier confirmed after Romanian media indicated such an imminent step. On November 22, Austrian interior minister Gerhard Karner will meet with his Romanian and Bulgarian counterparts in Budapest at an event organised by (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]