November 13, 2024

Romania's Nuclearelectrica and Framatome sign collaboration agreement for producing medical isotopes
Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) and France's Framatome have signed an agreement to produce the medical isotope Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) at Romania's Cernavod? nuclear power plant. Lu-177 is essential in targeted cancer treatments, especially for prostate cancer, where it selectively destroys cancer (…)

Nuclearelectrica Seeks Shareholder Approval For $98M Loan For Subsidiary Ropower Nuclear Ropower Nuclear SA, the project company for the development of small modular reactors in Romania, set up by Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) and Nova Power & Gas, seeks to get a $98 million loan facility from the US Exim Bank.

Bakery Producer Lidas Sees Revenue Up Almost 50% To RON 163.5M In 2023 Lidas, a company held by entrepreneur Elena Anastase, which owns an industrial bakery in Mineri, Tulcea County, and its own network of stores, posted RON163.5 million (EUR33 million) revenue in 2023, up 47.6% from the previous year’s RON110.7 million (EUR22.4 million), according to ZF (…)

Survcontrol Agro Revenue Down 17.8% To RON371.9M In 2023 Survcontrol Agro, a company that sells farm inputs such as seeds and feed, as well as grain, posted RON371.9 million (EUR75.2 million) revenue in 2023, down 17.8% from the previous year’s RON452.5 million (EUR91.7 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.

CEC Bank Redeems RON660M Notes On Bucharest Stock Exchange Early CEC Bank, the largest state-run lender in Romania, fully owned by the Finance Ministry, has redeemed RON660 million worth of notes listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and due in December 2025.

Alro Slatina Switches To RON127M Profit In January-June 2024 ALRO, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, recorded a net profit of RON126.8 million in January-September 2024, compared to loss of RON394 million in the same period of 2023, as per its financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Bitdefender Posts $391.9M Net Revenue In 2023, 16% Higher YoY Bitdefender, one of the most successful IT businesses in Romania, which became a global leader on the market of cybersecurity solutions, posted $391.9 million consolidated net revenue in 2023, 16% higher year-on-year and adjusted EBITDA of $85 milion, 21.7% higher, its co-founder and CEO Florin (…)

Romania's Current Account Deficit Widens To EUR19.7B In January-September 2024 Romania's current account deficit stood at EUR19.7 billion in January-September 2024, compared with EUR16 billion reported in the same period of 2023, central bank data showed on Wednesday (Nov 13, 2024).

 


