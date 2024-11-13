Romania's Nuclearelectrica and Framatome sign collaboration agreement for producing medical isotopes
Nov 13, 2024
Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) and France's Framatome have signed an agreement to produce the medical isotope Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) at Romania's Cernavod? nuclear power plant. Lu-177 is essential in targeted cancer treatments, especially for prostate cancer, where it selectively destroys cancer (…)
