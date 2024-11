Inflation slightly up in Romania to 4.67% y/y in October

Inflation slightly up in Romania to 4.67% y/y in October. Romania's headline inflation edged up slightly to 4.67% y/y in October from 4.62% y/y in September, as the prices increased by 0.67% m/m, according to data published by the statistics office INS. The small advance came amid analysts' expectations for a marginal slowdown witnessed by a Bloomberg (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]