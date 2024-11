Romania’s Q3 wages boast strongest growth rate in nearly five years

Romania's Q3 wages boast strongest growth rate in nearly five years. The average nominal wage increased by 14.2% y/y in Romania in the third quarter of the year, accelerating from 13.2% y/y in Q2, according to data published by the statistics office INS. In real terms, this was the strongest advance in nearly five years.