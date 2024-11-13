Romanian Police recover gold brooch believed to be part of national heritage

Romanian Police recover gold brooch believed to be part of national heritage. Police officers from the Hunedoara County Criminal Investigation Service have recovered a gold brooch that is believed to be a national cultural heritage artifact, the Romanian Police announced. According to the authorities, the item was stolen from Romania in 2024 and later, on November 1, was (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]