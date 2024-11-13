|
|
|
Dendrio Contracts RON5M Loan from ING to Fund the Business
Nov 13, 2024
Dendrio Contracts RON5M Loan from ING to Fund the Business.
Dendrio, part of Bittnet group, has contracted a RON5 million credit line from ING Bank to fund working capital and current activities.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Nuclearelectrica Seeks Shareholder Approval For $98M Loan For Subsidiary Ropower Nuclear
Ropower Nuclear SA, the project company for the development of small modular reactors in Romania, set up by Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) and Nova Power & Gas, seeks to get a $98 million loan facility from the US Exim Bank.
Bakery Producer Lidas Sees Revenue Up Almost 50% To RON 163.5M In 2023
Lidas, a company held by entrepreneur Elena Anastase, which owns an industrial bakery in Mineri, Tulcea County, and its own network of stores, posted RON163.5 million (EUR33 million) revenue in 2023, up 47.6% from the previous year’s RON110.7 million (EUR22.4 million), according to ZF (…)
Survcontrol Agro Revenue Down 17.8% To RON371.9M In 2023
Survcontrol Agro, a company that sells farm inputs such as seeds and feed, as well as grain, posted RON371.9 million (EUR75.2 million) revenue in 2023, down 17.8% from the previous year’s RON452.5 million (EUR91.7 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.
CEC Bank Redeems RON660M Notes On Bucharest Stock Exchange Early
CEC Bank, the largest state-run lender in Romania, fully owned by the Finance Ministry, has redeemed RON660 million worth of notes listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and due in December 2025.
Alro Slatina Switches To RON127M Profit In January-June 2024
ALRO, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, recorded a net profit of RON126.8 million in January-September 2024, compared to loss of RON394 million in the same period of 2023, as per its financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
Bitdefender Posts $391.9M Net Revenue In 2023, 16% Higher YoY
Bitdefender, one of the most successful IT businesses in Romania, which became a global leader on the market of cybersecurity solutions, posted $391.9 million consolidated net revenue in 2023, 16% higher year-on-year and adjusted EBITDA of $85 milion, 21.7% higher, its co-founder and CEO Florin (…)
Romania's Current Account Deficit Widens To EUR19.7B In January-September 2024
Romania's current account deficit stood at EUR19.7 billion in January-September 2024, compared with EUR16 billion reported in the same period of 2023, central bank data showed on Wednesday (Nov 13, 2024).
|