Oil Terminal Almost Doubles Profit in 9M 2024 To RON45M

Oil Terminal Almost Doubles Profit in 9M 2024 To RON45M. Oil Terminal, the operator of the oil terminal in Constanta harbor, in the first three quarters of 2024 registered RON45.3 million net profit, almost double the level of the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]